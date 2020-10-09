Orthophosphate levels above allowable limit reported in Kenmare wastewater treatment plant

Levels of orthophosphate above the allowable limit were reported in the Kenmare wastewater treatment plant this week.

However, it didn’t result in any discharge of untreated or contaminated water to the Finnihey river or Kenmare Bay, according to Irish Water.

Orthophosphate can be added to water systems to delay corrosion of metal pipes.

Irish Water says a capital project to upgrade the Kenmare plant is at a detailed designed stage; a planning application is expected to be submitted early next year.

This upgrade will provide for compliance with the plants new Emission Limit Value of 0.3mg/l for orthophosphate.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen is calling for this project to be made a priority.

The Fine Gael Cllr says development in Kenmare is hampered as the plant is at over capacity: