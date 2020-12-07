Operation of Kerry Fire Service expected to cost over €5 million next year

The operation of the Kerry Fire Service is expected to cost over €5 million next year.

The figures were revealed at Kerry County Council’s annual budget meeting.

Kerry County Council operates ten fully equipped fire stations throughout the county, where fire fighters are call 24-hours a day.

The council employs three whole-time and 105 retained fire fighters.

It’s expected to cost over €5 million to operate this service next year; this includes €2.3 million for salaries, wages and allowances, while €1.1 million will be spent on fire fees and €300,000 will go towards purchasing equipment and materials.

In addition, €705,000 will be spent on fire services training, €164,000 on fire safety control cert costs and €207,000 will go towards fire prevention and education.

Inspection and monitoring of commercial facilities will cost over €76,000.

During the first nine months of this year, the Kerry Fire Service responded to 787 incidents.

That’s a decrease of 8.2% when compared to the same period in 2019, when 858 incidents were responded to.