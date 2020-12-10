One man remains in custody in relation to Killarney unexplained death investigation

One man remains in custody in Killarney in relation to the investigation of an unexplained death in the town.

Investigating gardaí arrested four people over the past 48 hours.

26-year-old Darragh Sheehan, who was from Doneraile in north Cork, was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel in August.

He was later pronounced dead.

Over Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, four men were arrested, ranging in age from their twenties to fifties.

The two men arrested on Tuesday were released without charge yesterday.

The Garda Press Office says that, as of last night, one of Wednesday’s two arrests remains in custody.

The other – a man in his twenties – was released without charge last evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.