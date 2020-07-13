One of Ireland’s Finest Ever Voices: Remembering Miriam Murphy – July 13th, 2020

By
Admin
-

There’s shock at the untimely death of internationally acclaimed soprano Miriam Murphy from Tralee who passed away suddenly on Friday. Tenor Gavan Ring from Cahersiveen told Amber Galwey that Miriam was a truly gifted singer, one of the finest ever to come out of Ireland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR