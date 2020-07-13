There’s shock at the untimely death of internationally acclaimed soprano Miriam Murphy from Tralee who passed away suddenly on Friday. Tenor Gavan Ring from Cahersiveen told Amber Galwey that Miriam was a truly gifted singer, one of the finest ever to come out of Ireland.
Kerry councillor says New Zealand quarantine rule should be adopted here
A Kerry County Councillor says Ireland should consider adopting the New Zealand model where everyone arriving into the country is put into quarantine for...
Kerry County Council and Birds Euroshow Funfair meeting to discuss them coming to the...
Kerry County Council is meeting with the owners of Birds Euroshow Funfair today to further discuss them coming to the county later this year.Cathaoirleach...
Permission refused for north Kerry agricultural anaerobic digestion facility
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for an agricultural anaerobic digestion facility.In March 2019, Kerry County Council granted permission, subject to 17 conditions, to...
One of Ireland’s Finest Ever Voices: Remembering Miriam Murphy – July 13th, 2020
There's shock at the untimely death of internationally acclaimed soprano Miriam Murphy from Tralee who passed away suddenly on Friday. Tenor Gavan Ring from...
Rebuilding Kerry: Episode 8 – July 13th, 2020
This morning Jerry spoke to those involved in the motor industry in Kerry. David Randles of Randles Brothers Tralee and Killarney, Billy Naughton of...
Who Will Police Face Mask Law on Public Transport? – July 13th, 2020
From today, people are obliged by law to wear a face-covering on public transport today. However, the National Bus and Rail Union says drivers...