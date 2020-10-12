Number of traffic collisions Kerry decrease over past nine months

The number of traffic collisions in Kerry decreased over the past nine months.

According to information released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, there were reductions across all categories of traffic collisions, including those resulting in material damage, non-serious injuries and serious injuries.

There were 678 collisions which resulted in material damage over the first nine months of 2020, down nearly 40% on 2018.

Collisions resulting in both non-serious and serious injuries were also down, by one-fifth and one-half, respectively.

The amount of traffic on Kerry roads was greatly reduced this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.