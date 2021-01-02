North Kerry Greenway works expected to be completed at end of next year

On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Works on the North Kerry Greenway are expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Initially, it was anticipated the project would be built by this summer, however, works were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sod was turned on the North Kerry greenway at the end of November 2019, marking the beginning of construction.

The 10.5km route will stretch from the Limerick county bounds to the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel, running along a disused railway line.

A spokesperson for the council says works on this greenway project are progressing.

Works began on March 4th, 2020 but the site was later closed for two months due to the COVID- 19 pandemic and the associated public health restrictions.

Kerry County Council says accommodation works with adjacent landowners are progressing and it’s anticipated the works will be complete at the end of 2021.

