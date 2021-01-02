North Kerry Greenway works expected to be completed at end of next year

Works on the North Kerry Greenway are expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Initially, it was anticipated the project would be built by this summer, however, works were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sod was turned on the North Kerry greenway at the end of November 2019, marking the beginning of construction.

The 10.5km route will stretch from the Limerick county bounds to the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel, running along a disused railway line.

A spokesperson for the council says works on this greenway project are progressing.

Works began on March 4th, 2020 but the site was later closed for two months due to the COVID- 19 pandemic and the associated public health restrictions.

Kerry County Council says accommodation works with adjacent landowners are progressing and it’s anticipated the works will be complete at the end of 2021.