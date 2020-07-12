No new COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the Republic

There have been no new deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Republic.

New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 17 new confirmed cases.

The total number of people infected since the outbreak broke out here is 25,628.

The death toll has reached 1,746.

The country’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says this virus is still out there and it only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem again.

No new cases have been recorded in Kerry this evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 311.