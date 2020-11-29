No Joy For Kerry In St.Leger Final

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Wild was 5th in the Final of the Friends Of Limerick Irish St.Leger.

Epic Hero took the honours in the event.

Dowling’s Ballymac Kingdom was first in the Consolation Final, by half a length in 29-68.

Also at Limerick, Slipalong Fly won the 12th by a head in 32-06 for Eric O’Connor of Tarbert.

At Curraheen Park Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Cashout was a 4 and a half length winner of the 8th in 28-47.

Dowling also took first in the 6th at Shelbourne Park, with Ballymac Ariel, by 2 lengths in 28-09.