Nine additional deaths and 522 cases confirmed this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Four deaths occurred in March, three occurred in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,405 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 4th March, the HPSC has been notified of 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19; fewer than five of these are in Kerry.

There is now a total of 222,169** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men / 243 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 2nd, 460,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

316,056 people have received their first dose

144,581 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)