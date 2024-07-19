Advertisement
Younger brother of man killed in Tralee graveyard attack found guilty of his murder

Jul 19, 2024 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Younger brother of man killed in Tralee graveyard attack found guilty of his murder
Thomas Dooley
The younger brother of a man, killed in an attack at the Old Rath graveyard, in Tralee has been found guilty of his murder.

36-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove in Killarney is the fourth person convicted of murdering 42-year-old father of seven Thomas Dooley.

The late Thomas Dooley, his wife and their four youngest children had travelled from their home in Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney on the 5th October 2022 to attend their friend's funeral when it is alleged he was set upon by a group of six armed men.

The victim's younger brother Patrick Dooley was found guilty by unanimous verdict today, following over twelve hours of jury deliberations at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

Deliberations will continue on Tuesday in relation to the final two co-accused, 29-year-old Michael Dooley of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road in Cork and 42-year-old Daniel Dooley of An Caraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee.

Yesterday, the deceased’s brother-in-law, 43-year old Thomas Dooley Snr; his nephew, 21-year-old Thomas Dooley Jrn; and a juvenile were found guilty of his murder, after over eight hours of deliberations.

Mr Thomas Dooley Jnr was also found guilty of assault causing harm to Siobhan Dooley, the widow of the late Thomas Dooley.

Today was the 31st day of the trial, which got underway on the 4th June.

It involved substitute jurors who were only discharged when deliberations got underway on Tuesday.

Among the weapons found in the area of the cemetery by Gardaí after the attack was a machete.

The court heard evidence that the late Mr Dooley suffered lacerations, abrasions and bruising on multiple areas in the body.

Deliberations resume on Tuesday.

