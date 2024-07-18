Advertisement
Three found guilty for murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee

Jul 18, 2024 17:57 By radiokerrynews
Three found guilty for murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee
Thomas and Siobhán Dooley
Two men and a teenager have been found guilty of the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee in October 2022.

The jury of ten men and two women began their deliberations yesterday at the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

The jury returned the unanimous verdicts after over eight hours of deliberations.

They found the dead man's cousin, 21-year old Thomas Dooley Jnr of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, guilty of the murder.

Mr Dooley's brother-in-law, 43-year old Thomas Dooley Snr, also of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, was found guilty of murder and of assaulting the deceased's wife, Siobhan Dooley, causing her harm.

A teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons was also found guilty of murder.

Jury deliberations will resume tomorrow morning in relation to the other three accused.

