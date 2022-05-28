Young Milltown family humbled and grateful for generosity on fundraiser

A young Milltown family who lost both their parents to cancer says they’re humbled and sincerely grateful for the generosity shown to their fundraiser.

Elaine Clifford passed away from cancer in August last year, before her husband Padraig lost his battle in January.

They left behind four sons; 21-year-old Patrick, 14-year-old Jack, Andrew who’s aged eight and Conor who’s five-years-old.

A GoFundMe page was set up by their aunt and grandfather to allow the boys to buy their family home in Milltown, which has now reached €379,085 with donations from around the world.

The family says this surpassed all expectations, and has thanked everyone for their comfort, support, kindness and generosity.