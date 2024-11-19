Advertisement
Young man who died in South Kerry crash named locally

Nov 19, 2024 08:22 By radiokerrynews
Young man who died in South Kerry crash named locally
The young man who died in a crash in South Kerry over the weekend has been named locally.

Sean Scanlon, who was aged in his 20s, died following the single-vehicle collision at Kilurly, Ballinskelligs in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tributes have been paid to the young man, with his club St Michael’s Foilmore saying everyone is devastated by the loss of their player, friend and colleague.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, particularly those with dash-cam footage

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

