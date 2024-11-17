Advertisement
Man dies following crash in Ballinskelligs

Nov 17, 2024 21:29 By radiokerrynews
Man dies following crash in Ballinskelligs
Gardaí say a man has died following a crash in Ballinkelligs  in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2am, gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a van on a local road at Kilurly, Ballinskelligs.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and brought to University Hospital Kerry.

He has since passed away.

Two other occupants of the van were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The scene of the collision remains preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators  and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to this collision to come forward. Additionally, any road users with dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident are asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

