Man seriously injured following crash in South Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in South Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a van on a local road at Kilurly, Ballinskelligs at around 2am this morning.

The driver a man in his 20s was seriously injured in the crash and taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Two other occupants of the van were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The scene of the collision remains preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and any road users with dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident are asked to contact Gardaí.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.