Young man who died in Listowel crash named locally

The young man who died in a crash outside Listowel has been named locally.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Hennessy died when the car he was driving collided with a tree on Sunday.

This single vehicle collision occurred at around 2.40 on Sunday afternoon; the car collided with a roadside tree in the townland of Ballinruddery outside Listowel.

Michael Hennessy, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the car were also taken to hospital, their injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 068 50820, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.