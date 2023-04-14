Young Kerry filmmakers win awards at Fresh International Film Festival

Two Kerry film makers have been honoured at the Ireland Young Filmmaker of the year awards.

The ceremony, which is presented annually by the Fresh International Film Festival; celebrate the filmmaking of people aged between 7 and 18.

West Kerry native, Malachaí Ó Ciardhubháin won Best Screenplay for his Irish language short Nelli; which tells the story of a dispute over a family farm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 16-year old Glen Bowler, a student at St Brendan’s College Killarney; won second place in the Young Filmmaker of the Year Category.

He picked up the award for his piece “The Legend of Patrick Greenwood” – a short film about a retired soldier turned gardener, who considers what legacy he will leave behind.