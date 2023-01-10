Advertisement
Young Kerry artists urged to enter Texaco Children’s Art Competition 2023

Jan 10, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Young Kerry artists urged to enter Texaco Children's Art Competition 2023
Young artists in Kerry are being invited to enter this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Now in it’s 69th year, the competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

Last year four Kerry students won prizes for their work and had their art on display at Drogheda's Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery.

While one Kerry entrant had their piece featured on the front cover of the 2023 Texaco Children’s Art Competition calendar.

Closing date for entries is February 28th and can be found at www.texacochildrensart.com, or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.

