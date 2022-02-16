Yellow wind warning issued for Kerry ahead of Storm Dudley

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry ahead of the arrival of Storm Dudley.

The warning comes into effect from noon today and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Met Eireann says the worst of the winds will be along exposed coasts and on high ground, while coastal flooding is also likely.

Advertisement

The State's weather response team will meet this afternoon to discuss preparations, with further bad weather expected ahead of a second storm, Storm Eunice.

Weather warnings have also been issued for the rest of the country with gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour expected.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy outlines what can be expected.