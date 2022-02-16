Advertisement
News

Yellow wind warning issued for Kerry ahead of Storm Dudley

Feb 16, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Yellow wind warning issued for Kerry ahead of Storm Dudley Yellow wind warning issued for Kerry ahead of Storm Dudley
Share this article

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry ahead of the arrival of Storm Dudley.

The warning comes into effect from noon today and will remain in place for 24 hours.

Met Eireann says the worst of the winds will be along exposed coasts and on high ground, while coastal flooding is also likely.

Advertisement

The State's weather response team will meet this afternoon to discuss preparations, with further bad weather expected ahead of a second storm, Storm Eunice.

Weather warnings have also been issued for the rest of the country with gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour expected.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy outlines what can be expected.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus