Heavy rain is expected along parts of the west coast from tomorrow, with a weather warning issued for Kerry.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Mayo, Galway, Clare and Limerick from 3pm tomorrow until 3am on Friday.

Meanwhile, there will be a similar alert for Kerry and Cork from 3pm on tomorrow, until 1pm on Friday afternoon.

Met Éireann is warning of the chance of flooding, as well as difficult travelling conditions.