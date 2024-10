Kerry is currently under a status orange wind warning.

The weather warning was brought forward from noon to 10am today and effective until 8pm tonight.

Kerry County Council is advising the public to expect fallen trees and power-lines, hazardous conditions and coastal flooding.

The warning is associated with Storm Ashley.

The council asks to report any issues to their emergency phone on 066 718 3588.

Updates will be provided on Kerry County Council’s social media.