Kerry updated to a Status Orange wind warning

Kerry has been updated to a Status Orange wind warning.

The Orange warning will be in place for the county between 12pm to 8pm tomorrow Sunday.

Meanwhile a status yellow wind and rain warning for Kerry is coming into effect at midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow.

Advertisement

The warnings are associated with Storm Ashley, the first named storm of the season.

Kerry County Council is advising that a combination of high tides and strong winds will likely lead to coastal flooding and difficult driving conditions.

The council are appealing to members of the public to avoid exposed coastal areas tomorrow, to prepare for the possibility of power outages, and to prepare for surface water on all routes.

Advertisement

Crews are on standby to respond to any issues which may arise.

Updates will be provided on Kerry County Council’s social media platforms.

The Local Coordination Group, which includes representatives of the Council, the HSE, the Fire Service and the Civil Defence is meeting this evening to prepare for the adverse weather. Updates will be provided on Kerry County Council’s social media platforms and through the media.