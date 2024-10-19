Advertisement
Oct 19, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council asks people to stay vigilant during Storm Ashley
Kerry County Council is advising people to exercise caution over the weekend during the yellow weather warning.

A status yellow rain warning for Kerry is coming into effect at midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow.

The entire country will be under a status yellow warning from 10am tomorrow until midnight, as Storm Ashley is expected to bring strong and gusty southerly winds.

Kerry County Council warns there will be very high tides this weekend and likelihood of coastal flooding.

The council is asking people to exercise extreme care if traveling tomorrow (Sunday).

