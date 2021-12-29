Advertisement
News

Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry

Dec 29, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry
Share this article

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry

The warning is for persistent and at times heavy rain that will lead to localised flooding. The highest accumulations are expected in the mountains.

The warning comes into effect at 11am tomorrow morning Thursday 30th of December and runs until 5am on Friday New Years Eve.

Advertisement

There is also a small craft warning for the period

South to southwest winds will reach force 6 or higher from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning on Irish coasts from Carlingford Lough to Carnsore Point to Valentia.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus