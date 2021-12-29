Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry

The warning is for persistent and at times heavy rain that will lead to localised flooding. The highest accumulations are expected in the mountains.

The warning comes into effect at 11am tomorrow morning Thursday 30th of December and runs until 5am on Friday New Years Eve.

There is also a small craft warning for the period



South to southwest winds will reach force 6 or higher from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning on Irish coasts from Carlingford Lough to Carnsore Point to Valentia.