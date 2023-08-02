Yacht towed to safety in South Kerry overnight

Two people were towed to safety overnight after their yacht experienced difficulties in South Kerry.

Valentia Coastguard received the call at around 4pm yesterday, when the passengers raised the alarm due to safety concerns and engine difficulties.

Valentia Lifeboat was tasked to the scene, six nautical miles (over 11km) west of the Blasket Islands, and arrived at the scene at half past five.

Advertisement

The yacht was towed to safety in Valentia at around 10pm and no injuries have been reported.