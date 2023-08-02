Advertisement
News

Yacht towed to safety in South Kerry overnight

Aug 2, 2023 09:33 By radiokerrynews
Yacht towed to safety in South Kerry overnight Yacht towed to safety in South Kerry overnight
VALENTIAN RNLI Lifeboat -Tows Yacht to safety - 010823 - Pic courtesy of Risteard Pierse
Share this article

Two people were towed to safety overnight after their yacht experienced difficulties in South Kerry.

Valentia Coastguard received the call at around 4pm yesterday, when the passengers raised the alarm due to safety concerns and engine difficulties.

Valentia Lifeboat was tasked to the scene, six nautical miles (over 11km) west of the Blasket Islands, and arrived at the scene at half past five.

Advertisement

The yacht was towed to safety in Valentia at around 10pm and no injuries have been reported.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus