Advertisement
News

Wren’s Day being celebrated in Kerry

Dec 26, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Wren’s Day being celebrated in Kerry
The Green &amp; Gold Wren on Green Street (Sráid an Doirín) ar an Dreolín in Dingle last Friday. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty
Share this article

Wren’s Day celebrations are underway in Kerry.

Pupils from Scoil Iognáid Rís in Dingle got the festivities underway there at 11.30am and the main parades started at half 12; they’ll continue throughout the day.

Full celebrations for Lá an Dreoilín made a return to the West Kerry town last year after scaled down events due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Dr Aoife Granville, a native of John Street, who has studied the Wren’s Day tradition, says huge numbers attended last year when it returned to full capacity.

She says it’s an important tradition in the area that needs to be kept alive:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry upgraded to status orange rainfall warning
Advertisement
Over 250 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2023
Over 30% of Kerry people aged over 50 received COVID-19 Autumn booster
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry upgraded to status orange rainfall warning
Over 250 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2023
Over 30% of Kerry people aged over 50 received COVID-19 Autumn booster
Heavy rain warning for Kerry for St Stephen's night
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus