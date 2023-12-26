Wren’s Day being celebrated in Kerry

Wren’s Day celebrations are underway in Kerry.

Pupils from Scoil Iognáid Rís in Dingle got the festivities underway there at 11.30am and the main parades started at half 12; they’ll continue throughout the day.

Full celebrations for Lá an Dreoilín made a return to the West Kerry town last year after scaled down events due to the pandemic.

Dr Aoife Granville, a native of John Street, who has studied the Wren’s Day tradition, says huge numbers attended last year when it returned to full capacity.

She says it’s an important tradition in the area that needs to be kept alive: