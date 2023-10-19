World leaders in aquatech gather in Killarney for conference

Ireland has the potential to become the Silicon Valley of the aquatech industry.

World leaders in the sector have been gathering in Killarney today to discuss this, at a conference entitled Aquatech – Ireland’s Global Opportunity.

Aquatech is any technology or innovation driving sustainable seafood farming, and can be applied to the breeding, raising, and harvesting of fish, shellfish, and aquatic plants.

Today’s conference is being run by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), which has also been running Innovation Studio, a two-week incubation programme for aquatech businesses in the RDI Hub Killorglin along with Hatch Blue, an aquatech-focused venture capital firm.

Through this programme, over €15 million has been invested in almost 50 businesses in the past six years, and more than 200 hi-tech jobs have been created.

Irish aquatech companies made a turn over of €200 million last year, and Bord Iascaigh Mhara says the country’s growing expertise means it has the potential to become a global leader in the field.

Today’s conference in Killarney included a panel discussion on the global opportunity for aquatech, and Ireland’s potential to become the Silicon Valley of the sector.

Participants include the Senior Vice President of the world’s first aquatech unicorn company, a US sustainable seafood expert, a global off-shore aquaculture pioneer, along with a host of Irish aquatech entrepreneurs, and representatives from the Irish Strategic Investment Fund.

Catherine Butler, Shellfish Development and Innovation Executive with BIM in Kerry says there are huge opportunities in aquatech and the Innovation Studio aims to help companies take advantage of these.

