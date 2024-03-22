Advertisement
World Irish Dance Championships get underway in Killarney

Mar 22, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
World Irish Dance Championships get underway in Killarney
Dancers pictured at the launch of the 2016 Comhdháil World Irish Dance Championships. Pic - Valerie O'Sullivan
An Chomhdháil World Irish Dance Championships get underway in Killarney this weekend.

It's the town's eighth time hosting the event.

Over 2,500 competitors from America, Scotland, England, Europe and all over Ireland will compete in the World Championships.

39 competitions will take place between tomorrow and Saturday, 30th March at the Killarney Convention Centre .

The organisation which runs the Championships, An Chomhdháil, says studies carried out between 2016 and 2019 estimated it brings 12 million euro to the local economy.

It says, as well as competitors, thousands of organisers, teachers, adjudicators, musicians, families, supporters and spectators are expected to visit Killarney for the event.

