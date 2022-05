World Fiddle Day will take place in Scartaglen and around the world on Friday, May 20th.

The festival, which celebrates the Sliabh Luachra fiddle tradition, is now in its eighth year.

The official launch by Liam O’Connor of the Irish Traditional Music Archive will be followed by a concert featuring local giants in the genre in the Scartaglen heritage centre.

Advertisement

The event is supported by Kerry County Council Arts Office and the Arts Council of Ireland.