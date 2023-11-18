Advertisement
News

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel

Nov 18, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel
A mass is being held tomorrow (Sunday) in Listowel to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Those who have died on our roads will be remembered at this and a series of other services around the country.

Events have been happening all this week, with the aim of also drawing the public’s attention to road crashes, the consequences and costs of them, and measures to prevent them.

A special memorial mass for World Day of Remembrance is taking place in St Mary's Church, Listowel tomorrow (Sunday) at 9am.

