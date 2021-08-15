Works to upgrade footpaths in Tralee town centre could begin early next year

It's hoped that works to upgrade footpaths in Tralee town centre can begin early next year.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, councillors voted unanimously to proceed with Phase 3 of the Tralee Town Centre Pavement works.

The project involves widening and improving the surface of footpaths, as well as reducing road width, on Godfrey Place, Staughton's Row, Bridge Place, New Road, Island of Geese Road, Rock Street, and Lower Castle Street.

Advertisement

The council received 21 submissions following a period of public consultation on the proposed upgrade, with four minor amendments recommended as a result.

Diarmuid O'Reilly, senior executive engineer with Kerry County Council, said the start date of the works could be in early 2022, dependent on the availability of funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement