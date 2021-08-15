Advertisement
News

Works to upgrade footpaths in Tralee town centre could begin early next year

Aug 15, 2021 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Works to upgrade footpaths in Tralee town centre could begin early next year Works to upgrade footpaths in Tralee town centre could begin early next year
Share this article

It's hoped that works to upgrade footpaths in Tralee town centre can begin early next year.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, councillors voted unanimously to proceed with Phase 3 of the Tralee Town Centre Pavement works.

The project involves widening and improving the surface of footpaths, as well as reducing road width, on Godfrey Place, Staughton's Row, Bridge Place, New Road, Island of Geese Road, Rock Street, and Lower Castle Street.

Advertisement

The council received 21 submissions following a period of public consultation on the proposed upgrade, with four minor amendments recommended as a result.

Diarmuid O'Reilly, senior executive engineer with Kerry County Council, said the start date of the works could be in early 2022, dependent on the availability of funding.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus