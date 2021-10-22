Advertisement
News

Works ongoing in an effort to life North Kerry boil water notice

Oct 22, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Works ongoing in an effort to life North Kerry boil water notice Works ongoing in an effort to life North Kerry boil water notice
Share this article

Irish Water hopes to have works finished by the end of the month, which will result in the lifting of a boil water notice in North Kerry.

On Monday, October 11th, Irish Water issued the notice following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply in the Ardfert North/Ballyheigue scheme. The notice remains in place.

The Ardfert North Public Water Supply serves Ballyheigue, Causeway, Ballinglanna, Kerry Head west of the Feanes road, Lerrig and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

The boil water notice affects 3,500 people. Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, says upgrades to the treatment process are ongoing and it’s hoped to have the works complete by the end of the month. He says Irish Water is aware of how this notice is affecting customers and they appreciate the patience and cooperation shown by all.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working to implement solutions with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Customers are being reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus