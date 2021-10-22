Works ongoing in an effort to life North Kerry boil water notice

Irish Water hopes to have works finished by the end of the month, which will result in the lifting of a boil water notice in North Kerry.

On Monday, October 11th, Irish Water issued the notice following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply in the Ardfert North/Ballyheigue scheme. The notice remains in place.

The Ardfert North Public Water Supply serves Ballyheigue, Causeway, Ballinglanna, Kerry Head west of the Feanes road, Lerrig and surrounding areas.

The boil water notice affects 3,500 people. Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, says upgrades to the treatment process are ongoing and it’s hoped to have the works complete by the end of the month. He says Irish Water is aware of how this notice is affecting customers and they appreciate the patience and cooperation shown by all.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working to implement solutions with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Customers are being reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.