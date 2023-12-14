Works on N70 Ring of Kerry road to be completed on schedule this week

Works taking place on the N70 Ring of Kerry road are to be completed on schedule this week.

Intervention works were needed on a section of the embankment at Gleensk to address damage; these got underway on October 24th.

Overnight closures were in place since to reduce disruption to road users and these closures will end at 7am on tomorrow (Friday, December 15th).

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says it’d like to thank all road users and local residents for their patience and cooperation while the repair works were completed.