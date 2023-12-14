Advertisement
News

Works on N70 Ring of Kerry road to be completed on schedule this week

Dec 14, 2023 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Works on N70 Ring of Kerry road to be completed on schedule this week
Share this article

Works taking place on the N70 Ring of Kerry road are to be completed on schedule this week.

Intervention works were needed on a section of the embankment at Gleensk to address damage; these got underway on October 24th.

Overnight closures were in place since to reduce disruption to road users and these closures will end at 7am on tomorrow (Friday, December 15th).

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says it’d like to thank all road users and local residents for their patience and cooperation while the repair works were completed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New IFA president pledges to try and sort out rift in Kerry branch
Advertisement
Verdict of accidental death returned until death of man who died in Glenflesk house fire
Man died on fishing boat 90 miles west of the Blasket Islands
Advertisement

Recommended

New IFA president pledges to try and sort out rift in Kerry branch
Verdict of accidental death returned until death of man who died in Glenflesk house fire
Over a quarter of people in Kerry working from home at least one day a week
Kerry Sinn Féin TD says recruitment would help address garda morale issues
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus