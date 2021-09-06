Work on Tralee skate park delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Work on the Tralee skate park has been delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A meeting of Tralee Municipal District was told the skate park is fully funded and shovel ready, however, work has not yet commenced.

This update followed motions from Sinn Féin councillors Deirdre Ferris and Cathal Foley.

Both Sinn Féin councillors were told Bendcrete Ltd were awarded the contract to construct a €200,000 skate park in Tralee in September last year.

The company are based in the UK and specialise in developing skateparks.

Kerry County Council says due to Government restrictions for COVID-19, the company were unable to enter Ireland to commence the works given the travel restrictions, which involved 2 weeks quarantine, up until the 16th July this year; work has not commenced on site.

Since travel reopened, Kerry County Council/the group have been in contact with Bendcrete seeking a start date for the works.

The council says negotiations are ongoing with the contractor in relation to fulfilling the contract.

Kerry County Council has also been in contact with the Sports Capital Department regarding its €70,000 grant and they are satisfied significant progress has been made and will grant an extension, if required, beyond

November 21st.

Both councillors said it would be great to have this facility in place and encouraged the council to continue to push for works to begin.