Woman who died following collision in Tralee named locally

The woman who died following a collision in Tralee yesterday has been named locally.

Anila Mucaj, who was aged in her 40s, died following the collision involving an SUV and three pedestrians on the N86, Canal road in Tralee yesterday morning.

The collision occurred before 10am yesterday.

Anila Mucaj was taken to University Hospital Kerry where she was later pronounced dead.

The other pedestrians, two adult females, and the motorist, a man in his 80s, were also taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anila Mucaj was a member of running club Born To Run and the club has said they are devastated by the tragic news of her passing.

Born To Run extended their sympathies to her husband, children and all her family and they also stated they are all praying for the other two women who were injured in the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision and they are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 71 02 300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.