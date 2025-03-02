Advertisement
Woman (40s) dies following runners struck by jeep

Mar 2, 2025 14:07 By radiokerrynews
Woman (40s) dies following runners struck by jeep
A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a jeep on the Blennerville bridge in Tralee this morning.

A number of others have also been injured in the incident.

Shortly before 10:00am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving an SUV vehicle and three pedestrians on the N86, Canal Road, Tralee.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 40s, was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where she has since been pronounced deceased.

The other pedestrians, two adult females and the motorist, a male in his 80s, were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

It's understood the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The local Coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

