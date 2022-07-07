Advertisement
News

Woman rescued from MacGillycuddy's Reeks yesterday

Jul 7, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Woman rescued from MacGillycuddy's Reeks yesterday Woman rescued from MacGillycuddy's Reeks yesterday
Share this article

An elderly woman was rescued after falling 30 metres from a peak on the MacGillycuddy's Reeks.

The woman who's in her 70s was on Cnoc na Toinne yesterday when she fell.

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team treated the woman at the scene, and she brought by stretcher to a safe location on a ridge.

Advertisement

From there, she was airlifted by Shannon's Rescue 115 Coast Guard helicopter.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick but has no life-threatening injuries.

The rescue operation involved 18 members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, and concluded at 10 o'clock last night.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus