Woman rescued from MacGillycuddy's Reeks yesterday

An elderly woman was rescued after falling 30 metres from a peak on the MacGillycuddy's Reeks.

The woman who's in her 70s was on Cnoc na Toinne yesterday when she fell.

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team treated the woman at the scene, and she brought by stretcher to a safe location on a ridge.

From there, she was airlifted by Shannon's Rescue 115 Coast Guard helicopter.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick but has no life-threatening injuries.

The rescue operation involved 18 members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, and concluded at 10 o'clock last night.