Advertisement
News

Woman missing from Dingle found safe and well

Oct 16, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Woman missing from Dingle found safe and well Woman missing from Dingle found safe and well
Share this article

A woman who was missing from Dingle has been found safe and well.

43-year-old Shelia O'Leary was missing since October 8th 2022.

Gardaí thank the public for their assistance in the matter.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus