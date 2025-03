The woman who died following a collision in Tralee on Sunday morning will lie in repose in the town this evening.

Anila Mucaj, who was aged in her 40s, died following a collision involving an SUV and three pedestrians on the N86, Canal Road.

The mother of two lived in the Mounthawk area of Tralee, and was very active in the community.

She will repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home in Tralee tonight between 6 and 8 o'clock.

Anila’s funeral will take place in her native Albania.