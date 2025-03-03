Tributes paid to woman who died following collision in Tralee

The woman who died following a collision in Tralee yesterday morning is being remembered as an amazing person who was highly respected.

Anila Mucaj, who was aged in her 40s, died following a collision involving an SUV and three pedestrians on the N86, Canal Road in Tralee yesterday morning.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly has described her as a valued member of the community, while tributes have been paid at this mornings Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly led the tributes to Anila Mucaj, who died following a collision on Sunday morning.

He described Ms Mucaj says she was very well known and liked in the town:

Advertisement

Tributes were also paid to Ms Mucaj at the Tralee Municipal District meeting this morning; the meeting heard that her death cast a cloud over Tralee.

Anila Mucaj was remembered an amazing person and family-woman, who was passionate about running and who died doing something she loved.

Tralee MD councillors extended their sympathies to her family and friends for their “devastating loss”.

Advertisement

Cllrs also wished a quick recovery to the other two women who were injured in the collision.