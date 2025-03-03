Tributes paid to woman who died following collision in Tralee

The woman who died following a collision in Tralee yesterday morning is being remembered as an amazing person who was highly respected.
Anila Mucaj, who was aged in her 40s, died following a collision involving an SUV and three pedestrians on the N86, Canal Road in Tralee yesterday morning.
Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly has described her as a valued member of the community, while tributes have been paid at this mornings Tralee Municipal District meeting.
Deputy Daly led the tributes to Anila Mucaj, who died following a collision on Sunday morning.
He described Ms Mucaj says she was very well known and liked in the town:
Tributes were also paid to Ms Mucaj at the Tralee Municipal District meeting this morning; the meeting heard that her death cast a cloud over Tralee.
Anila Mucaj was remembered an amazing person and family-woman, who was passionate about running and who died doing something she loved.
Tralee MD councillors extended their sympathies to her family and friends for their “devastating loss”.
Cllrs also wished a quick recovery to the other two women who were injured in the collision.