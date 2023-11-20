Advertisement
Woman killed in incident involving car at private residence outside Tralee named locally

Nov 20, 2023 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Woman killed in incident involving car at private residence outside Tralee named locally
The woman who died in an incident involving a car outside Tralee has been named locally.

Maria Slattery (nee Kelliher), of Ballintobeenig, Leith, Abbeydorney, was killed following the incident at a private residence on Friday afternoon.

Ms Slattery, who was in her 60s suffered fatal injuries and her body was removed to UHK for a post mortem.

Ms Slattery will repose at her residence tomorrow evening (Tuesday 21st) from 5 until 8pm.

Her funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon at St John’s Parish Church, Tralee, followed by burial at St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

