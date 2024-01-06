Woman killed in Glenflesk crash named locally

The woman who died in a crash in Glenflesk on Thursday has been named locally.

Mary Walsh (nee Fitzgerald) of Flintfield, Faha, Killarney was killed in a collision on Thursday afternoon.

The crash which involved car and a truck happened on the N22 main Killarney to Cork road.

Ms. Walsh will repose at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 6.30pm.

Her funeral mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry.