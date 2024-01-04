Woman killed in crash in Glenflesk

A woman has died following a crash in East Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of the road traffic collision that occurred on the N22 Road in Glenflesk this afternoon.

The collision involved a car and a truck.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 50s, has been pronounced dead. Her body remains at the scene.

No further injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing.

The road is currently closed between Glenflesk and Lisivigeen with local diversions in place. It is not expected to reopen until tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N22 in the Glenflesk area between 3:00pm and 4:15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.