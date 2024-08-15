Woman in her 40s seriously injured in pony and trap accident at Gap of Dunloe

A woman in her 40s has been seriously injured following an incident in the Gap of Dunloe yesterday.

The tourist was a passenger in a horse-drawn carriage and was taken to University Hospital Kerry, following the incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing and no other injuries were reported.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor in the Killarney Municipal District, John O’Donoghue, says all in the community are wishing the woman a speedy recovery.