A woman has been airlifted to University Hospital Kerry after a minor fall on Carrauntoohil.

The woman suffered a minor lower leg injury after a fall on top of the Devil’s Ladder, and was unable to walk down.

Valentia Coast Guard were called to assist the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team shortly before 1 o’clock this afternoon, and the Shannon 115 Rescue Helicopter was tasked.

The woman was brought by helicopter to University Hospital Kerry, but her injuries are not serious.