Witness who filmed Tralee town centre assault, asked to come forward to Gardaí

Gardai in Tralee are looking to track down the person who filmed a shocking assault in the town centre, footage of which was widely circulated on social media.

The apparently unprovoked assault took place in the vicinity of The Square in the early hours of Wednesday morning, following the final night of the Rose of Tralee festival.

A third party who was in the area at the time, caught the entire incident on video on his or her phone, and posted it on social media, where it was widely circulated.

In the video, a young man is clearly seen striking another man by punching him in the face.

The victim, who appeared to be speaking on his mobile phone at the time, falls to the ground with the phone knocked out of his hand.

Garda Liam Ó Conghaile appealed to the person who filmed the assault - or any other witnesses - to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300.