Winning streak at Cheltenham nets €20,000 for Listowel charity

A cheque for a massive €20,000 is to be presented to a North Kerry charity tonight - and it's all thanks to a West Limerick horse trainer with a eye for a winner.

The annual Cheltenham Charity Race night at Christy's Bar in Listowel, usually raises a few thousand euro for the Kerry Parents and Friends Listowel branch.

But this year, thanks to a charity bet placed on the night by racehorse trainer Eoin McCarthy, that figure has more than exceeded expectations.

The Athea man's €50 'each way' accumulator charity bet, saw him clock up four consecutive winners at Cheltenham last week.

Organiser and publican Christy Walsh says they decided to 'cash out' the bet after four wins, with €17,000 in the pot - bringing the grand total to €20,000: