The Sustainable Style fashion competition took place yesterday, on the final day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival.

This was organised by Listowel Tidy Towns and An Taisce and aimed to promote up-styling and recycling of pre-worn clothes.

Andrea Thornton and Sean O’Donoghue were the overall winners of this event, both wore vintage and pre-loved pieces.

Both winners received €300 in cash.

