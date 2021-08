Wind warnings will be in place for nearly a third of the country today, including in Kerry - with gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour expected.

A status yellow alert is now in place in seven counties along the west coast - from Kerry to Donegal.

And a similar alert takes effect in Cork at 9 o'clock this morning.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says there will be some dangerous driving conditions.