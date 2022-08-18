Advertisement
Wind energy consultant says planning process needs reform to speed up permission for renewable projects

Aug 18, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Wind energy consultant says planning process needs reform to speed up permission for renewable projects
The planning process needs to be reformed to allow to speed up planning permissions for renewable energy projects.

That’s according to wind energy consultant Conor Coady.

He says planning for solar farms take years to go through planning, despite their minimal impact; it takes just weeks or months in other areas.

Mr Coady was speaking after Kerry County Councillors were criticised for restricting wind farm development to just one townland in the county.

He says everyone benefits from windfarms as they bring down energy prices as well as create direct and indirect employment.

He says the wind energy sector also pays millions of euro annually in rates:

